24CV0787: Southwood Financial LLC As Trust Manager For Southwood Financial Trust I v. Michelaine D. Haerr, .Michelle H. Haerr, action for money.

24CV0788: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Reed Joseph Craycraft, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, The United States of America, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Reed Joseph Craycraft, foreclosure.

24CV0789: American Investments LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, State of Ohio, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, James E. Tyler, III, Uknown heirs, devisees, legatees, executors , administrators , spouses, and the unknown guardians of minor / or incompetent heirs of Brenda L. Tyler, Unkown Spouse of James E Tyler III, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Virginia L. and Jennifer M. McAnally to Paul L. and Juanita F. Mohler, 1668 Fox Ridge Drive, Springfield; $264,000.

Overholser Builders LLC to Emi O. Campbell, 1530 Montego Drive, Springfield; $35,000.

Deloris M. Dibert to Fred Camden, 5307 Richmoor Road, Springfield; $160,000.

Nancy E. Workman to Andrew DeWees and Honey N. Rice, 3850 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $510,000.

Seth M. Curtis to Ryan Toney, 10785 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $230,000.

Tori N. Thomas to Christopher J. and Monica C. Keirns, 1324, 1384 George Allen Drive, South Vienna; $200,000.

Katherine L. Walden to Christopher G. Plantz, 9106 Vernon-Catawba Road, Mechanicsburg; $270,000.

Charles Garrison to Charles Garrison and Jessica L. Waicul, 1151 N. Houston Pike, South Vienna; $0.

Pamela J. Frederick to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 2234 Sunnyland Blvd., Springfield; $68,100.

Gunter W. and Nancy L. Schell to Todd G. and Ericka D. Schell, 124 Carlisle Ave., Springfield; $0.

Carrillo Group LLC to Juan D. Construction LLC, 409 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $110,000.

Leslee Sprague to Brice Branch, 112 Larchmont Road, Springfield; $212,000.

Betty A. Brown to Eric and Stephanie Swenson, 1717 Croft Road, Springfield; $155,000.

Sherry A. Allin to Kyle and Dortha Richards, 2812 Carriage Lane, Springfield; $305,000.

Jason and Cassie Godfrey to Nicholas Godfrey, 1531 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to De Jonette Badger, 212 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Brendon and Tori Miller, 243 London Ave., Springfield; $316,900.

NVR Inc. to Kristen D. and Levi K. Bowen, 160, 163 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $304,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Muayad Qendah, 622 Geron Drive, Springfield; $113,000.

James E. and Barbara J. Beard to Barbara J. and James E. Beard Sr., trustees, 906 Alta Road, Springfield; $0.

Emily E. Frantz to Jacob N. and Diana Browning, 3121 Eastham St., Springfield; $175,000.

Patricia DeWine to Dennis M. and Mary M. DeWine, 1821 Pinehurst Drive, Springfield; $0.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Buddy Lee Homes LLC, 1525 Providence Ave., Springfield; $0.

Teresa M. Riehle to Properties Plus 1 LLC, 643 I Villa Road, Springfield; $30,000.

Reyes Rentals LLC to Richard and Amanda Payne, 1937 Russell Ave., Springfield; $0.

Donald H. Day to Donald H. Day Jr., 1712 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Michael R. McChesney to City Cabins LLC, 624 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Cynthia L. Cox to Steven Ferguson, 901 Isabella St., Springfield; $12,000.

Norcap 1 LLC to Pozari LLC, 410 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $35,000.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1535 C N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1525 A, B, C N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1531 A, E N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1521 C N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1511 B, C, D N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Mulp LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1515 A, B N. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

John Fritz to Paige Skidmore and Dakota M. Blair, 140 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

Buck Creek LLC to Ciara Mensink and Michael McGinnis, 160 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

Michael A. Grossman to Tammy L. Isaac, 393 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $114,000.

Cheryl L. Kocher to Debra L. Brandon, 422 Geron Drive, Springfield; $190,000.