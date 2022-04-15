BreakingNews
Marriage licenses:

Olivier Uwihoreye, 45, of Springfield, accountant and Tatiana Rodriguez Salas, 39 of Springfield, unemployed.

Jenine Johnson, 47, of Columbus, director and Vinesh Chand, 36, of Springfield, facility maintenance.

Property transfers:

Joyce A. and Virgil Studebaker to Lori L. and Tony F. Ammon, 111 Middle St., Medway; $98,500

Janice and Larry Pruitt to Janice E. Pruitt, 10882 Kendig Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Jasmine Shavers to Kara Horn, 746 Hyer St., New Carlisle; $140,000

Lisa M. Knueve to TLK Rental LLC, 1029 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Darrell D. Grafton to Stefanie Rae Brown and Darrell D. Grafton, 1051 Grissom Ave., no fee

Clara A. Young Gordon to Casey Young Trustee, 4984 Shannon Ave., Springfield; no fee

Tiffany L. Brown and Derek T. Lobeck to Derek T. Lobeck, 1764 Shrine Road, Springfield; no fee

Dale W. and Pamela Marton to Dale W. Marton, 4280 Evans Ave., Springfield; no fee

Stephanie Lynn Riegel to Tyler Jenks, 4769 Selma Pike, Springfield; $181,000

Leroy Liming to Leroy L. Liming, 4159 Petre Road, Springfield; no fee

Kevin D. Hoffman to Kevin D. and Heidi L. Hoffman, 275 Wilson Road, South Vienna; no fee

