Janice and Larry Pruitt to Janice E. Pruitt, 10882 Kendig Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Jasmine Shavers to Kara Horn, 746 Hyer St., New Carlisle; $140,000

Lisa M. Knueve to TLK Rental LLC, 1029 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Darrell D. Grafton to Stefanie Rae Brown and Darrell D. Grafton, 1051 Grissom Ave., no fee

Clara A. Young Gordon to Casey Young Trustee, 4984 Shannon Ave., Springfield; no fee

Tiffany L. Brown and Derek T. Lobeck to Derek T. Lobeck, 1764 Shrine Road, Springfield; no fee

Dale W. and Pamela Marton to Dale W. Marton, 4280 Evans Ave., Springfield; no fee

Stephanie Lynn Riegel to Tyler Jenks, 4769 Selma Pike, Springfield; $181,000

Leroy Liming to Leroy L. Liming, 4159 Petre Road, Springfield; no fee

Kevin D. Hoffman to Kevin D. and Heidi L. Hoffman, 275 Wilson Road, South Vienna; no fee