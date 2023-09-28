Current cases:

23CV0629: Vernon M. Elliot v. John Logue, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Traditions Transport LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0630: Park National Bank v. Amy J. Crowe, Terrance A. Crowe, F.O.C. Transport LLC, promissory note.

23CV0631: Park National Bank v. Amy J. Crowe, Terrance A. Crowe, F.O.C. Transport LLC, cognovit.

23CV0632: Servbank v. Allied First Bank, SB, Clark County Treasurer, Mariner Finance LLC, Michael McDonald, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Michael McDonald, foreclosure.

23CV0633: LoanDepot.com, LLC v. Gabriel R. Beckel, Regina F. Beckel, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The United States of America, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, foreclosure.

23CV0634: Good Shepherd Village, LLC v. Fern L. Humphrey, action for money.

23CV0635: Byers Car Rentals, LLC, Geo Byers Sons Holding Inc. v. Dwayne Lyons, breach of contract.

23CV0636: Ty’Shawn Bishop, Radasha Harrison v. James E. Decker, Miranda P. Gutierrez, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Michael S. Blatchford, 27, of Fishers, IN, MILB hitting coach and Madison N. Barrett, 27, of Fishers, IN, registered nurse.

Samuel B. Burrows, 32, of Springfield, contractor and Candace N. M. Johnson, 38, of Springfield, vocational specialist.

William P. Queen, 49, of Springfield, self employed and Tracie L. Teets, 55, of Springfield, agent rep.

Andrew P. Ortman, 27, of Springfield, teacher and Autumn M. Miller, 28, of Springfield, cosmetologist.

Property transfers:

APG Maintenance LLC to Delson Del Cid and Areli Morales Vazquez, 815 Linden Ave., Springfield; $26,000.

Timur Time LLC to Marko Development and Investment LLC, 1202 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $33,000.

Wittenberg College Board of Directors to Jorge A. Sanchez Villatoro, 1025 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $72,000.

Timothy G. and Jamie Rigel to Marko Development and Investment LLC, 555 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $76,5000.