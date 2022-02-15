22CV0057: U.S. National Bank Association as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2021-NRI, mortgage-backed notes, series 2021-NRI v. Teresa D. Parks, Phillip Parks, State of OHio Department of Taxation c/o Ohio Attorney General, Collections Enforcement Section, foreclosure.

22CV0058: Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company as subrogee of its Interfaith Hospitality Network v. Andrew Partin, John Does 1-3, The Ohio Bell Telephone Company d/b/a AT&T c/o its statutory agent CT Corporation System, USF Holland LLC-U.S. DOT No. 75806 c/o its FMCSA Blanket Company and statutory agent CT Corporation System.