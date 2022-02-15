Current cases:
22CV0055: U.S. Bank National Association v. Jessica Walker, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, name unknown, the unknown spouse of Jessica Walker, foreclosure.
22CV0056: BDTK LLC v. City of Springfield, Thelma Cobb, Clark County Treasurer, unknown spouse if any of Thelma Cobb, foreclosure.
22CV0057: U.S. National Bank Association as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2021-NRI, mortgage-backed notes, series 2021-NRI v. Teresa D. Parks, Phillip Parks, State of OHio Department of Taxation c/o Ohio Attorney General, Collections Enforcement Section, foreclosure.
22CV0058: Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company as subrogee of its Interfaith Hospitality Network v. Andrew Partin, John Does 1-3, The Ohio Bell Telephone Company d/b/a AT&T c/o its statutory agent CT Corporation System, USF Holland LLC-U.S. DOT No. 75806 c/o its FMCSA Blanket Company and statutory agent CT Corporation System.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Steven R. and Susan C. Dow to Stephanie and Kalen P. Phillips, 495 N. Medway Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $395,000
Speedway Superamerica LLC to Miami Valley Commercial Rentals LLC, 324 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $41,000
Terri D. and Darwin M. Rick to Comfort Living LLC, 730 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $65,300
Alma Chavez to Adrian Perez to Michelle Diane and Marcella Ruth Parker, 218 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $112,000
Donna L. Seeger to Phyllis Brooks, 219 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; $130,000