Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0055: U.S. Bank National Association v. Jessica Walker, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, name unknown, the unknown spouse of Jessica Walker, foreclosure.

22CV0056: BDTK LLC v. City of Springfield, Thelma Cobb, Clark County Treasurer, unknown spouse if any of Thelma Cobb, foreclosure.

22CV0057: U.S. National Bank Association as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2021-NRI, mortgage-backed notes, series 2021-NRI v. Teresa D. Parks, Phillip Parks, State of OHio Department of Taxation c/o Ohio Attorney General, Collections Enforcement Section, foreclosure.

22CV0058: Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company as subrogee of its Interfaith Hospitality Network v. Andrew Partin, John Does 1-3, The Ohio Bell Telephone Company d/b/a AT&T c/o its statutory agent CT Corporation System, USF Holland LLC-U.S. DOT No. 75806 c/o its FMCSA Blanket Company and statutory agent CT Corporation System.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Steven R. and Susan C. Dow to Stephanie and Kalen P. Phillips, 495 N. Medway Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $395,000

Speedway Superamerica LLC to Miami Valley Commercial Rentals LLC, 324 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $41,000

Terri D. and Darwin M. Rick to Comfort Living LLC, 730 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $65,300

Alma Chavez to Adrian Perez to Michelle Diane and Marcella Ruth Parker, 218 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $112,000

Donna L. Seeger to Phyllis Brooks, 219 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; $130,000

