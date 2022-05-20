22CV0208: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shannon Clark, Shannon Reed, Second Round Sub LLC, Clark County Treasurer, unknown Spouse, if any, of Shannon Clark, the unknown heirs at law or under the will, if any, of James D. Reed, deceased, unknown address, foreclosure.

22CV0209: Village Capital and Investment LLC v. Jackie A. Williams, Vancrest Of New Carlisle LLC, Clark County Treasurer, Jackie A. Williams, unknown spouse, if any, of Jackie A. Williams, foreclosure.