Current cases:
22CV0206: SAC Finance Inc. c/o Slovin & Associate Co LPA v. Victoria G. Bolebrook, breach of contract.
22CV0207: SAC Finance Inc. c/o Slovin & Associate Co LPA v. Preston J. Frock, breach of contract.
22CV0208: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shannon Clark, Shannon Reed, Second Round Sub LLC, Clark County Treasurer, unknown Spouse, if any, of Shannon Clark, the unknown heirs at law or under the will, if any, of James D. Reed, deceased, unknown address, foreclosure.
22CV0209: Village Capital and Investment LLC v. Jackie A. Williams, Vancrest Of New Carlisle LLC, Clark County Treasurer, Jackie A. Williams, unknown spouse, if any, of Jackie A. Williams, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Ryan Christopher Sexten, 36, of Orient, operations tech and Jennifer Leigh Reeves, 31, of Enon, U.S. Air Force.
Darren Scott Dodgins, 34, of Columbia, Mo., stocker and Angela Lois Lyons, 32, of Columbia, Mo., warehouse.
Valarie Lynn McMahan, 46, of Springfield, team coordinator and Mark Alan Cloud, 57, of Springfield, nurse.