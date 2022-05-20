springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
31 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0206: SAC Finance Inc. c/o Slovin & Associate Co LPA v. Victoria G. Bolebrook, breach of contract.

22CV0207: SAC Finance Inc. c/o Slovin & Associate Co LPA v. Preston J. Frock, breach of contract.

22CV0208: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shannon Clark, Shannon Reed, Second Round Sub LLC, Clark County Treasurer, unknown Spouse, if any, of Shannon Clark, the unknown heirs at law or under the will, if any, of James D. Reed, deceased, unknown address, foreclosure.

22CV0209: Village Capital and Investment LLC v. Jackie A. Williams, Vancrest Of New Carlisle LLC, Clark County Treasurer, Jackie A. Williams, unknown spouse, if any, of Jackie A. Williams, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ryan Christopher Sexten, 36, of Orient, operations tech and Jennifer Leigh Reeves, 31, of Enon, U.S. Air Force.

Darren Scott Dodgins, 34, of Columbia, Mo., stocker and Angela Lois Lyons, 32, of Columbia, Mo., warehouse.

Valarie Lynn McMahan, 46, of Springfield, team coordinator and Mark Alan Cloud, 57, of Springfield, nurse.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County commission: Nearly $1M in federal relief allocated to...
3
Clark State to host career fair focusing on public service careers
4
Plant sale, food pantry among events in Clark and Champaign counties...
5
Student killed in crash north of Springfield identified
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top