springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
37 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Morgan Antonia Hopkins, 23, cosmetologist and Aldin Lee Leaker, 25, of Medway, CNC.

Ryan Lee Rothwell, 23, of Springfield, associate and Brandi Nicole Palmer, 24, of Springfield, associate.

Nicole Lynn Haynes, 35, of Springfield, STNA and Marquis De-Voughn Myers, 35, of Springfield, STNA.

Jourdan Michele Priddy, 31, South Charleston, physical therapist assistant and Alivia Marie Byerly, 29, of South Charleston, teacher.

Property transfers:

Patricia L. Mercer to Moustapha Lo, 2945 Derr Road, Springfield; $110,000

Marica D. Detrick to William and Cheryl Shomaker, 1223 Vester Ave., Springfield; $81,000

Collins Holdings Limited to Matthew Snyder, 2400-2406 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $205,000

Collins Holdings Limited to Matthew Snyder, 2408-2414 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $193,000

Collins Holdings Limited to Matthew Snyder, 2416-2422 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $197,000

Randall J. Ebner to Maddi L. Fulk, 2441 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $122,500

Kimberly A. Smith to Deborah Jones, 1368 Emery Ave., Springfield; no fee

Donald R. and Marilyn P. Perkins to Marilyn P. Perkins, 622 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; no fee

Linda and Jack E. Fraley Jr., to Linda Fraley, 1601 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee

Jon W. Kellough to Torey Maire and Jon W. Kellough, 2049 Tanager Road, Springfield; no fee

Jaclyn L. Trainer to Edward M. Wells, 174 S. Fostoria Ave., Springfield; $110,000

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Man who sued for use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in Butler County...
3
Tecumseh schools extend masking requirement for 2 weeks
4
Free parking at downtown Springfield parking garage extended through...
5
Exchange Club of Springfield to celebrate 100th anniversary
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top