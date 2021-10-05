Property transfers:

Patricia L. Mercer to Moustapha Lo, 2945 Derr Road, Springfield; $110,000

Marica D. Detrick to William and Cheryl Shomaker, 1223 Vester Ave., Springfield; $81,000

Collins Holdings Limited to Matthew Snyder, 2400-2406 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $205,000

Collins Holdings Limited to Matthew Snyder, 2408-2414 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $193,000

Collins Holdings Limited to Matthew Snyder, 2416-2422 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $197,000

Randall J. Ebner to Maddi L. Fulk, 2441 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $122,500

Kimberly A. Smith to Deborah Jones, 1368 Emery Ave., Springfield; no fee

Donald R. and Marilyn P. Perkins to Marilyn P. Perkins, 622 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; no fee

Linda and Jack E. Fraley Jr., to Linda Fraley, 1601 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee

Jon W. Kellough to Torey Maire and Jon W. Kellough, 2049 Tanager Road, Springfield; no fee

Jaclyn L. Trainer to Edward M. Wells, 174 S. Fostoria Ave., Springfield; $110,000