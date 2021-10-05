Marriage licenses:
Morgan Antonia Hopkins, 23, cosmetologist and Aldin Lee Leaker, 25, of Medway, CNC.
Ryan Lee Rothwell, 23, of Springfield, associate and Brandi Nicole Palmer, 24, of Springfield, associate.
Nicole Lynn Haynes, 35, of Springfield, STNA and Marquis De-Voughn Myers, 35, of Springfield, STNA.
Jourdan Michele Priddy, 31, South Charleston, physical therapist assistant and Alivia Marie Byerly, 29, of South Charleston, teacher.
Property transfers:
Patricia L. Mercer to Moustapha Lo, 2945 Derr Road, Springfield; $110,000
Marica D. Detrick to William and Cheryl Shomaker, 1223 Vester Ave., Springfield; $81,000
Collins Holdings Limited to Matthew Snyder, 2400-2406 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $205,000
Collins Holdings Limited to Matthew Snyder, 2408-2414 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $193,000
Collins Holdings Limited to Matthew Snyder, 2416-2422 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $197,000
Randall J. Ebner to Maddi L. Fulk, 2441 Red Coach Dr., Springfield; $122,500
Kimberly A. Smith to Deborah Jones, 1368 Emery Ave., Springfield; no fee
Donald R. and Marilyn P. Perkins to Marilyn P. Perkins, 622 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; no fee
Linda and Jack E. Fraley Jr., to Linda Fraley, 1601 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee
Jon W. Kellough to Torey Maire and Jon W. Kellough, 2049 Tanager Road, Springfield; no fee
Jaclyn L. Trainer to Edward M. Wells, 174 S. Fostoria Ave., Springfield; $110,000