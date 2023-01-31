23CV0061: Thomas Johnson v. Tracy Hughart, action for money.

23CV0062: Mariner Finance LLC v. Takiera King, action for money.

23CV0063: Cornelius McDaniel v. Carrie Hensley, Gabriel Hensley, Jane Does 1-10, Jane Does 11-20 Also Known As Kayana Last Name Unknown, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Wesley McGarry, 30, of Springfield, respiratory therapist and Janel Brion, 31, of Springfield, active duty military.

Anitra VanHoose, 50, of Springfield, STNA and Dewitt Orr, Jr., 57, of Springfield, retired.

Property transfers:

Gabrielle A. Ray, trustee to Nancy Ellen Haley, 808 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $145,000.

Susan R. Jenkins to Barbara and Jeffrey W. and Barbara Hays, 2030 Memorial Drive, Springfield; $130,000.

Joy Lynn Folden to Robert Allen Folden Jr., 1941 Pond Road, Springfield; $65,000.

Philip B. and Nancy C. Wall to Ibenia L. Guevara, 2327 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $62,000.

Jeremiah D. Amy J. Cundiff to Mandy and Justice Hagins, 200 S. Fostoria Ave., Springfield; $170,000.