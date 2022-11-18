springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
37 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0536: Krysta Schutte-Smith v. Norma Madden, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, The General Electric Company, United Healthcare Services, Inc., as Administrator of General Electric Company Employee Health Benefits, action for money.

22CV0537: Bankunited N.A. v. Charles Borden, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Charles Borden A/K/A Charles Borden Jr., foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Lagonda Investments LLC to Paul Ross, 385 Secretariat Drive, Springfield; $65,000.

Larry and Esther Wheeler to Vebul Say, 1100 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $140,000.

Cheryl Anne Shirey to Cheryl Anne and Dainel Phillips, 3139 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $71,000.

Elton and Kathleen Moose to Sadrac Delva and Gerda Brize, 1542 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $152,000.

Mary Jane Bowshier to Christopher J. Ogden, 2543 Casey Drive, Springfield; $210,000.

Seth J. Bobo to Jamie Rigel, 716 Grandview Dr. North, Springfield; $120,000.

James Davis to Emily Davis, trustee, 2353 Balsam Drive, Springfield; none.

Maga Baby LLC to Canyon Industries, 1414 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $300,000.

Raymond E. Jones to Charles A. and Airiyelle N. Fullen, 420 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Pearl W. Burks to Kyaw Say, 510 Knickerbocker Ave., Springfield; $150,000.

Edwin R. and Dianna Cogar to Makan Group LLC, 1405 W. Main St., Springfield; $106,000.

Charles Montgomery Demmy to Davah L. Germain, 1547 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $95,000.

Jose Ramirez Cabrera to Lissage Exume, 1534 W. Clark St., Springfield; $40,000.

Janet Sue Daniels to Peggy and Anthony Michalik, 624 Amelia St., Springfield; $59,000.

Dorothy L. Minor to Becky Minor Thompson, 809 S. Western Ave., Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Things to do this weekend: Holiday market, Thanksgiving dinners and...
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Pike County murder trial: Evidence hearing, jury in late; watch live
4
Clark County 911 center work continues
5
Friend mourns death of man who tried to save teen hit-and-run victim
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top