Current cases:
22CV0536: Krysta Schutte-Smith v. Norma Madden, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, The General Electric Company, United Healthcare Services, Inc., as Administrator of General Electric Company Employee Health Benefits, action for money.
22CV0537: Bankunited N.A. v. Charles Borden, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Charles Borden A/K/A Charles Borden Jr., foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Lagonda Investments LLC to Paul Ross, 385 Secretariat Drive, Springfield; $65,000.
Larry and Esther Wheeler to Vebul Say, 1100 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $140,000.
Cheryl Anne Shirey to Cheryl Anne and Dainel Phillips, 3139 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $71,000.
Elton and Kathleen Moose to Sadrac Delva and Gerda Brize, 1542 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $152,000.
Mary Jane Bowshier to Christopher J. Ogden, 2543 Casey Drive, Springfield; $210,000.
Seth J. Bobo to Jamie Rigel, 716 Grandview Dr. North, Springfield; $120,000.
James Davis to Emily Davis, trustee, 2353 Balsam Drive, Springfield; none.
Maga Baby LLC to Canyon Industries, 1414 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $300,000.
Raymond E. Jones to Charles A. and Airiyelle N. Fullen, 420 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $75,000.
Pearl W. Burks to Kyaw Say, 510 Knickerbocker Ave., Springfield; $150,000.
Edwin R. and Dianna Cogar to Makan Group LLC, 1405 W. Main St., Springfield; $106,000.
Charles Montgomery Demmy to Davah L. Germain, 1547 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $95,000.
Jose Ramirez Cabrera to Lissage Exume, 1534 W. Clark St., Springfield; $40,000.
Janet Sue Daniels to Peggy and Anthony Michalik, 624 Amelia St., Springfield; $59,000.
Dorothy L. Minor to Becky Minor Thompson, 809 S. Western Ave., Springfield; none.