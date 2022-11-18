22CV0536: Krysta Schutte-Smith v. Norma Madden, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, The General Electric Company, United Healthcare Services, Inc., as Administrator of General Electric Company Employee Health Benefits, action for money.

22CV0537: Bankunited N.A. v. Charles Borden, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Charles Borden A/K/A Charles Borden Jr., foreclosure.