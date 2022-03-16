Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

25 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0101: U.S. Bank N.A. in its capacity as Trustee for MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2002-NCI Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2022-NCI c/o PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Surgical Associates of Springfield, Inc. c/o Richard M. Nedelman, Agent, The Unknown Heirs of Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Frederick E. Schneider, deceased (Address Unknown), Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Phyllis J. Scheider, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tye Allman, 33, of Springfield, laborer and Autumn Reed, 46, of Springfield, medical.

Kassandra Matthews, 31, of Enon, nanny and Wiley Vires, 31, of Dayton, maintenance analyst.

Brandon Madden, 23, of Springfield, quality control and Megan Noel, 24, of Springfield, powder coater.

Property transfers:

Mildred L. and Richard E. Brinnon to Mildred L. Brinnon, 61 Fay Dr., Enon; no fee

Donald J. and Rosaline A. Urbansok to Donald J. Urbansok, 195 Green Valley Dr., Enon; no fee

Donald and Elizabeth Lockhart to Catalyst Realty Limited, 85 Estelle Ave., Enon; $93,700

Jayne E. Yoakem to Jayne E. and Carl E. Yoakem, 4801 Graham St., Springfield; no fee

Roger L. and Beverly M. Winget to Roger L. and Beverly M. Winget Trustees, 4347 Yale St., Springfield; no fee

Nicholas A. and Cassandra M. Lewis to Nicholas A. Lewis, 1826 Pepper Ave., Springfield; no fee

Michael A. Campbell to Wayne R. Cavins, 1644 Sierra Ave., Springfield; $120,300

Amy and Robert Neff to Wendy R. and James C. Obrenski, 4571 Reno Lane, Springfield; $110,000

Estil L. Hoskins Jr., and Benjamin R. and Amanda S. Cochran, 4149 Carona St., Springfield; $105,000

Larry A. Pfeifer to One Life Property Solutions LLC, 5210 N. Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $60,000

Sharon K. Duke to Lauren Rudd and Alexander Graley, 12450 Stafford Road, New Carlisle; $316,000

Tim Cosper to Christin Oneil and Tim Cosper, 52 First St., North Hampton; no fee

