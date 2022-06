22CV0253: Mr. Cooper, Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. The Unknown Heirs at Law of Under the Will if any of Norma J. Hansen Deceased, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Amanda Stone, 31, of Aurora, CO, office administrator and Michael Nedelman, 32, of Aurora, CO, sales.

Michael Logan, 33, of Springfield, Air Force and Jamie Minnish, 33, of Springfield, crew chief.

Property transfers:

Ryan D. and Johanna A. O. Brents to Johanna A. O. Brents, 81 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee

Ron C. Shultz to Lauren Rhodes and Michael Green, 304 W. Washington St., New Carlisle; $170,000

Danny and Alice Daniels to Jason P. Errett, 118 Blose St., Tremont City; $165,000

Aug Property Investments LLC to April R. Van Dyne, 4038 Schenley St., Enon; $190,000

Faith Louise Heckler Trustee to Lauri M. and Wilbert Ewing McCutcheon Jr., 7023 Creekside Cir., Fairborn; $287,500

Diana E. Pry to Gary M. and Renee Morgan, 5766 Garrison Road, Enon; $750,000

Charles Willard Jr., Trustee to Enid Willard Trustee, 766 Brunswick Dr., Enon; no fee