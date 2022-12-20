Current cases:
22CV0576: Suzanne Ford, Charles Fortner, Jr. v. Sonya Vogel, personal injury.
22CV0577: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Lance Jenkins, money on account.
22CV0578: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Phillip Liles, money on account.
22CV0579: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Walter Bunker, action for money.
22CV0580: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Linda Reed, money on account.
22CV0581: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Lori Wagner, money on account.
22CV0582: The Huntington National Bank v. Jeanett Adkins, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jeanett Adkins, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Jamela Williams to Christopher Johnson, 620 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $4,000.
Jamela Williams to Christopher Johnson, 511 S. Light St., Springfield; $4,000.
Susan K. Rodgers to Jerry M. Rodgers Jr., 821 S. Isabella St., Springfield; $40,000.
Eugene Yates to Eugene Yates, 1020 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; none.
Eugene Yates to Carolyn J. Jefferies, 1018 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; none.