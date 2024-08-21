24CV0615: The Bank of New York as trustee for registered Holders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-7, The Bank of New York Mellon v. Carla Berrien, Carla N. Berrien, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Carla N. Berrien aka Carla Berrien, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Wesley A. Sizemore, 25, of Springfield, engineer and Mallory N. Bates, 25, of Springfield, engineer.

Abigail R. Christman, 25, of Springfield, UX designer and Shawn M. Cummins, 26, of Springfield, data privacy profession.

Corey L. Stephenson, 32, of Springfield, Honeywell and Rachel L. Elder, 31, of Springfield, Wags N Wiggles.

Leah R. Todd, 24, of Dayton, admin. assistant and James A. Ballard, 24, of Springfield, UPS driver.

Cassie I. Ewers, 48, of Springfield, store manager and Jason J. Jeffrey, 48, of Springfield, furnace operator.

Property transfers:

Delfreda Mays to Camille Mays, 1928 Michigan Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clayton L. Dearmond Sr. to Dearmond Rental Properties LLC, 201, 321 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Jancilia A. and Gamaniel P. Cox, 667 Homeview Ave., Springfield; $27,000.

Vicki L. Duvall to Joseph Birmele, 514 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $44,600.

Izzat Badawi to Kashkish Inc., 37-39 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $100,000.

Helga H. and William J. Spotts Jr. to Lucner Marc and Marie P. Mathurin, 701-703 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $136,900.

Valentine Enterprises LP to Shawn Y. Valentine and Charles P. Spires, 225 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $195,000.

Megan Snapp to Brion Medina, 133 Hampton Place, Springfield; $154,900.

Kary Burlile to Kary and Richard Burlile, 21 Fair Ave., Medway; $0.

Down Home Property Solutions LLC to Construction and Brothers, 202 Sycamore St., Medway; $0.

Tony R. and Jennifer A. Monroe to Taylor Fraley, 214 E. Main St., Medway; $0.

Lawrence E. and Jeanne D. Hauf, 661 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle; $522,000.

Michael J. and Kimberly M. Buchhalter to Joseph C. and Cynthia F. Reiling, 1222 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; $522,000.

Jeffrey D. and Sara A. Mastin to Federal National Mortgage Association, 874 Filmore Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Vickie and Ammon R. Williams Sr. to Vickie Williams, 871 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Catherine Barber to Leonard A. Shuman, 1633 Wogaman Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Robert K. and Amy M. Barnhart to New Life Church, 76 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $235,000.

Melody A. Hart to Melody A. and Carl J. Eulett, 4479 Osborn Road, Medway; $0.

Ta’Shonda M. Stafford to Grease Magic LTD, 435 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $153,300.

Comfort Living LLC to Logan J. Cherpeski, 532 Glenn Ave., New Carlisle; $175,600.

Andrew G. Bowen to Cole Forsythe, 1105 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; $165,000.

John H. and Joann Sparling to Joann Sparling, 607 Fenview Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Pamela L. Gillispie to Maranda M. and Michael Ginn, 3672 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $0.

Jose A. Davila to Lucian M. and Ashley R. Ream, 4143 Ramsey Lane, Springfield; $360,000.

Shane M. Rittenhouse to Shane M. Rittenhouse, 14, 20-24 W. Main St., Tremont City; $0.

Eugene W. Foiles to Marshall E. Foiles, 5180 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $0.

Marjorie E. Schuyler to David G. Boysel, 8900 Battin-Howell Road, Cedarville; $155,000.

Timothy B. Wright to Timothy B. and Janice K. Wright, 4409 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $0.

Scott A. Mathews to Corey T. Willman, 3300 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; $400,000.

William C. Wood to Jeffrey Daniels, 901 Sylvan Shores Drive, South Vienna; $150,000.

Charles R. and Beverly K. Marple to Beverly K. Marple, 1575 Wilson Road, South Charleston; $0.

Sarah B. Foresta to Sarah B. and Andrew Walton, 140 Wilson Road, South Vienna; $0.