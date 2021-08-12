Cases called included:
21CV0227: MidFirst Bank v. Nancy A. Blair, Brookview Rehad Funding LLC, Clark County Treasurer, the unknown spouse of Blair, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
All case filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Krystina Marie Canady, 28, of New Carlisle, nurse and Ricky Allen Hutchison, 43, of New Carlisle, mechanic.
Taylor Michelle Yontz, 23, of Springfield, program manager and Luke Thomas Campbell, 24, of Trenton, teacher.
Amber Renee Baltes, 25, of Springfield, central supply coordinator and Daniel Vincent Guzman, 26, of Springfield, delivery driver.
Patricia Lynn Miller, 68, of Springfield, retired and D.W. Kincer Jr., 61, of South Charleston, retired.
Michele Lynn Kimbough, 39, of Springfield, CT tech and Mark Anthony Hayslett, 36, of Springfield, supervisor.
Property transfers:
David D. and Angela D. McGowan to Kathleen Michelle Flesch, 3895 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield; $165,000
Lawrence J. Schmitt to David L. and Jenny M. Sumpter Maher, 1510 Shrine Road, Springfield; $365,000
Cynthia L. and Roger D. Tyree to Roger D. Tyree, 1430 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee
Richard and Reda Mundhenk to Sandra K. and Dennis J. Bradshaw Sr., 5982 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $71,500