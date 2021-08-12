springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Cases called included:

21CV0227: MidFirst Bank v. Nancy A. Blair, Brookview Rehad Funding LLC, Clark County Treasurer, the unknown spouse of Blair, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

All case filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Krystina Marie Canady, 28, of New Carlisle, nurse and Ricky Allen Hutchison, 43, of New Carlisle, mechanic.

Taylor Michelle Yontz, 23, of Springfield, program manager and Luke Thomas Campbell, 24, of Trenton, teacher.

Amber Renee Baltes, 25, of Springfield, central supply coordinator and Daniel Vincent Guzman, 26, of Springfield, delivery driver.

Patricia Lynn Miller, 68, of Springfield, retired and D.W. Kincer Jr., 61, of South Charleston, retired.

Michele Lynn Kimbough, 39, of Springfield, CT tech and Mark Anthony Hayslett, 36, of Springfield, supervisor.

Property transfers:

David D. and Angela D. McGowan to Kathleen Michelle Flesch, 3895 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield; $165,000

Lawrence J. Schmitt to David L. and Jenny M. Sumpter Maher, 1510 Shrine Road, Springfield; $365,000

Cynthia L. and Roger D. Tyree to Roger D. Tyree, 1430 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee

Richard and Reda Mundhenk to Sandra K. and Dennis J. Bradshaw Sr., 5982 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $71,500

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Testing center reopens in Clark County
2
Springfield man jailed, indicted on several sex charges
3
WWII veterans from Springfield take special flight at Urbana’s Grimes...
4
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top