Taylor Michelle Yontz, 23, of Springfield, program manager and Luke Thomas Campbell, 24, of Trenton, teacher.

Amber Renee Baltes, 25, of Springfield, central supply coordinator and Daniel Vincent Guzman, 26, of Springfield, delivery driver.

Patricia Lynn Miller, 68, of Springfield, retired and D.W. Kincer Jr., 61, of South Charleston, retired.

Michele Lynn Kimbough, 39, of Springfield, CT tech and Mark Anthony Hayslett, 36, of Springfield, supervisor.

Property transfers:

David D. and Angela D. McGowan to Kathleen Michelle Flesch, 3895 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield; $165,000

Lawrence J. Schmitt to David L. and Jenny M. Sumpter Maher, 1510 Shrine Road, Springfield; $365,000

Cynthia L. and Roger D. Tyree to Roger D. Tyree, 1430 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee

Richard and Reda Mundhenk to Sandra K. and Dennis J. Bradshaw Sr., 5982 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $71,500