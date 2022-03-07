Clark County 4-H celebrating 120 years with kick-off event

Clark County 4-H is celebrating 120 years “of learning by doing” at this year’s kick-off event.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Annex on the Clark County Fairgrounds.
It has been two years since the 4-H kick-off event has been held at the fairgrounds due to the pandemic, according to Patty House, 4-H Extension Educator.
“It has been 2 years since we had the 4-H Kick-off because of the pandemic and we are going all out,” House said. “We really want this to be a celebration and are looking to recruit new families and youth.”
This event is free and open to the public. Youth and families will be able to experience first-hand 4-H opportunities through more than 30 different hands-on activities, and even connect to nearly 55 4-H clubs to enroll their children.
House said “it’s really great” being able to celebrate 120 years and hold the event again.
“It’s an event we’ve done for a long time. It’s a great way for new families to get a taste of what 4-H has to offer because the 30 different activities we’ll have going on at the three buildings at the fairgrounds is sort of a sampling of the kinds of activities that kids can do as far as projects,” she said.
This year’s activities will include making dippin’ dot ice cream and fruit smoothies; flying drones; investigating 4-H STEM by creating lava lamps; marshmallow shooters and slime; discovering 4-H’s animal world with alpacas, dogs, cavies, rabbits, poultry, goats and lambs; exploring what 4-H camp has to offer; testing your sharp shooter skills with air rifles in an indoor range; taking 4-H fitness challenges; leaving with a variety of make and take projects; and more.
House said a lot of kids end up discovering what they want to be or do for their careers through 4-H clubs and projects.
“Our goal is for kids to help find their spark. It’s a great way for kids to find that spark that draws them in and leads them on a career path... There’s something for every kid’s interest,” she said. “Why not make 2022 the year your family discovers why 4-H helps youth find their sparks for learning, adventure, and workforce preparation.”
Children ages five in kindergarten to 18 can join a 4-H club to explore more than 200 projects and programs. The enrollment deadline in April 15. Clubs meet outside of school in community settings.
Clark County 4-H, which started in 1902, has a little over 1,100 members and over 300 volunteers.
“It’s more important today than ever. It’s one of the organizations that’s still grounded in working with kids in-person and working across multiple ages of kids focused on helping them find a career path and become caring, contributing citizens that want to be involved in their communities and leadership,” House said.
For more information, visit www.clark.osu.edu or call 937-398-7600.
About the Author