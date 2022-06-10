springfield-news-sun logo
Clark, Champaign counties offer variety of weekend events

29 minutes ago

Events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:

Clark State, Gammon House Juneteeth Events

Clark State College hosts community activities in celebration of Juneteenth: A Daily Juneteenth Quiz Contest will be held for a chance to win a prize; the 5K Run/Walk for Freedom will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Gammon House; and guest speaker Dale Henry, president of the Gammon House, will speak at 1 p.m. on Monday via Zoom.

Community fundraiser

A community fundraiser for Koda Austin, a man killed in a car accident May 19, and his friend Joel Cox, who was severely injured in the accident, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kenton Ridge High School, 4444 Middle Urbana Road. There will be a DJ, food trucks, games, raffles and more. To donate, visit www.afadj.com.

Hydrangea class

Pam Bennett, extension educator for the OSU Extension–Clark County, will teach some basics of hydrangeas including types, light, soil, watering requirements, pruning techniques and how to use hydrangeas in your gardens to allow maximum visual impact from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, 100 Park Road, Springfield. The program will start at the Clubhouse for the classroom portion and then move out to the Hydrangea Garden at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum. A sun hat and walking shoes are recommended. The cost is $10 at the door.

Crabill Homestead Open House

The Crabill Homestead will be open for its monthly open house from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. June’s theme is The Victorian Home. Like today, maintaining a home involved many tasks and challenges. Costumed interpreters will be discussing and demonstrating a variety of skills and practices necessary for maintaining a comfortable home. Guided tours of the home, built by the Crabill family in the 1820s, will be available. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. The house is managed by the Clark County Historical Society.

ExploreDayton man charged day after SWAT standoff in Springfield

Blood drives

The Bellefontaine Moose Lodge 2563 community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 912 South Detroit St., Bellefontaine.

The Maiden Lane Church of God monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1201 Maiden Lane.

Everyone who registers gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Donate at any CBC blood drive through Aug. 27 and be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements include providing a photo ID, and past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors also must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Champaign County business open house

Rosewood Machine & Tool, 6423 Kiser Lake Road in Rosewood, Champaign County, celebrates 50 years with open houses. The community, friends and family day is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and business days will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Light refreshments will be served, and tours will be available.

ExploreOhio waiver gives more baby formula options to families in response to shortage

Garden yoga

Clark County Master Gardner Volunteers are sponsoring Meet Me at the Garden for Yoga on Mondays during June from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Yoga will be provided on Monday at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at 100 Park Road. Donations will be accepted. Emily Stanton MPT, GCS is the instructor. The event will be held regardless of the weather.

Music in the garden

Master Gardeners Volunteers presents the Inaugural season of Music in the Gardens at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Wingert-Tossey Pavilion featuring Lafferty Pike. They are four sisters and their mother from Cedarville playing a host of Blue Grass tunes. Come view the gardens while listening to the Blue Grass groups in the Miami Valley. Bring your own lawn chair and sit for an evening of music. Performance is free but donations will be accepted. The event will be canceled if the weather does not permit.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

