City offices closed today in Springfield to observe Juneteenth holiday

Springfield's City Hall will be closed Friday in observance of the first-ever federal Juneteenth holiday. The holiday is June 19, which is a Saturday this year so city offices will be closed Friday. Normal hours resume Monday. HASAN KARIM/STAFF
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Springfield city offices will be closed today in observance of the new federal and state Juneteenth holiday.

The city announced the closure late Thursday night.

Congress passed legislation this week that recognized Juneteenth on June 19 as a national holiday a measure that was signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden.

Juneteenth is an emancipation observance that marks the date that remaining slaves were informed of their freedom, according to a release from the city.

June 19 is Saturday this year, so the city will be closed today. Regular office hours resume Monday, officials said.

