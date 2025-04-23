City may add sidewalks on Bechtle, Hillcrest; ODOT seeks public’s input

The city of Springfield is proposing to add about 3/4 of a mile of new sidewalks along both sides of Bechtle Avenue — from just north of Troy Road, north to the Speedway/Walmart area, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The project, which is projected to take about four months from spring 2027 to fall 2027, would also add sidewalks to one side (north/east side) of Hillcrest Avenue, from Bechtle to the south entrance to Meijer.