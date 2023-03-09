Cincinnati’s Union Terminal featured on new U.S. postage stamp

The USPS conducted a dedication ceremony Thursday at Union Terminal, where the stamps featuring the historic train stations were on display.

“We are fortunate to be in this awe-inspiring building, the Cincinnati Union Terminal, one of the five incredible train stations to be featured in the stamp series we are dedicating today,” said Dan Tangherlini, a member of the USPS Board of Governors, who served as the dedicating official. “This train station and the others on these stamps provide a majestic and significant history about these buildings that has led to their preservation, reactivation and reuse. All five stations have stories of persistence and sub-plots involving dedicated people working to save them.”