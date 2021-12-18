Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and flu

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center announced on social media Friday night that it is extremely full and is asking parents to check with primary care providers before taking them to the emergency room.
“This high number of patients, along with increased illness in our community means that our system is under stress,” the statement from the hospital on Burnet Avenue in Cincinnati reads. “Our Emergency Departments and Urgent Cares are very busy, and wait times are long. We know these wait times are inconvenient and we assure you, our teams are working hard to see every patient who needs care, as quickly as possible. Please do not hesitate to come if you need emergency care.”
The hospital urges folks to start with a call to primary care providers for advice to determine the severity of the possibly emergent need.
“You can also visit our 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care to see a pediatric provider,” the statement said.
The hospital offered a link to its CincyKids Health Connect app to help people make health care decisions.
“While the hospital is so full, providers may be reaching out to reschedule planned admissions or procedures. If you have an upcoming admission or surgical procedure and have questions about how your family may be impacted, you can contact your provider at any time to discuss,” the hospital’s post said.
“We also need your help. Please be safe — wash hands often, avoid large gatherings, wear masks in public settings and get vaccinated for both COVID and Flu.
“We thank you for trusting your child’s care to Cincinnati Children’s and we thank you in advance for your grace and patience during this busy time,” said the post.
