CHWP clinic to open in Urbana with fees based on economic situations

Addiction programming, Bair said, is a large piece of what led to the clinic.

“Judge Nick A. Selvaggio was the Common Pleas Court judge, and we had introduced the concept to him through his court. We were receiving referrals from the court to assist patients who were addicted to opiates at the time,” Bair said. “He really valued what we did here and very much wanted to see it in his community. And so with his support of introduction to various community officials, county and city, we were able to make connections.”

Throughout the planning and establishment of this location, CHWP has run into relatively few roadblocks.

The biggest issue thus far has been getting materials for construction through the supply chain troubles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it comes to community response, it has been overwhelmingly positive, Bair said.

In the community surrounding the clinic there is a health care provider shortage, Gabe Jones, Champaign County commissioner, said. Although there are various other health care providers in the county, many citizens struggle with transportation. So, adding another clinic for people to have easier access to is seen as a benefit, Jones said.

The clinic will have a soft opening Monday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Aug. 19.