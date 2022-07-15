CHWP clinic to open in Urbana with fees based on economic situations

Community Health and Wellness Partners is developing a clinic in Urbana at 605 Miami Street.
This location has been part of the overall plan since March 2014, CEO Tara Bair said. When the center was created, assessments of Logan and Champaign counties were done to determine where clinics would be most useful.
“We wanted to provide a place for patients to be served regardless of economic status,” Bair said.
However, she emphasized this will not be a free clinic. Fees will still be charged on a sliding scale, allowing for adjustment based on economic situations. Additionally, any insurance will be accepted to help increase the overall benefit to citizens.
The clinic will be a primary care location, offering services to those of all ages as well as programs to help combat addiction.
Addiction programming, Bair said, is a large piece of what led to the clinic.
“Judge Nick A. Selvaggio was the Common Pleas Court judge, and we had introduced the concept to him through his court. We were receiving referrals from the court to assist patients who were addicted to opiates at the time,” Bair said. “He really valued what we did here and very much wanted to see it in his community. And so with his support of introduction to various community officials, county and city, we were able to make connections.”
Throughout the planning and establishment of this location, CHWP has run into relatively few roadblocks.
The biggest issue thus far has been getting materials for construction through the supply chain troubles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it comes to community response, it has been overwhelmingly positive, Bair said.
In the community surrounding the clinic there is a health care provider shortage, Gabe Jones, Champaign County commissioner, said. Although there are various other health care providers in the county, many citizens struggle with transportation. So, adding another clinic for people to have easier access to is seen as a benefit, Jones said.
The clinic will have a soft opening Monday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Aug. 19.
About the Author