Child taken to hospital after low-speed impact with vehicle in Springfield

A child was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday evening in Springfield.
Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Northern Avenue at 7:32 p.m. and found that there had been a low-speed impact but that the child was injured, according to Springfield dispatchers.
The child was flown by medical helicopter to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Dispatchers said that they could not confirm whether the child was taken to Springfield Medical Center first but said that generally medics would do so.
The extent of the child’s injuries is currently not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
