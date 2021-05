Meet Frankie, Augie and Castle. We believe these three are brothers. Cute, playful little kittens who would be great in just about any home. Come meet them, no appointment needed, in the Kitten Cove room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED