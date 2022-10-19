springfield-news-sun logo
Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
28 minutes ago

Meet Independence. She is a 1-1/2-year-old gray tabby who is is already spayed and up to date on her shots. Independence loves being petted and is just as sweet as can be. She gets along with the other cats, has a gentle nature and will do well in most any home. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

