Georgie and his sister Maddie were found as stray kittens in St. Paris when they were about 4-months-old. They were taken in by a former shelter technician at Paws Animal Shelter, and she fostered them for four months before bringing them to Paws to find a forever home. Georgie is definitely the more outgoing, but they both like to be petted and begin purring very quickly. They have started playing and interacting with the other kittens in their room, but the siblings definitely like to lie together and get comfort from one another. They’re both very sweet and would be great additions to any family. Come visit them at the Paws Animal Shelter is at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
Champaign County Pet of the Week
