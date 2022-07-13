Champaign County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Ginnie is a pretty little 6-month-old orange tabby. She can be a little scared at first, but warms up to you very quickly. Ginnie loves to be petted and to play with her toys. She also likes the other kittens and will do well in just about any home. And it’s Christmas in July! For the rest of this month, adoption fees for any kittens born last year will be reduced to $50. Come meet Ginnie at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED