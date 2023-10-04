Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Alley! Alley belonged to an elderly man who passed away. The apartment owner threw Alley and her four young kittens outside to fend for themselves. Alley was practically a kitten herself and was not equipped to take care of her little family alone. A TNR group heard about her plight and rescued her. She was living in a stairwell at the apartment complex, and was really emaciated. Alley eventually made her way to Paws Animal Shelter, where she and her babies were cared for. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED