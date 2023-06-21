Champaign County Pet of the Week

Sabrina is a sweet young cat who we are told doesn’t like dogs. You know, cats rule, dogs drool. Maybe she’d get along with a smaller one, we just don’t know. So Sabrina will likely do best in a home without one. She does get along with the other cats. Come meet her in the Scratching Post Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED