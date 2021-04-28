Champaign County Pet of the Week

Tootsie is still here waiting for you to meet her. She’s a beautiful 5-year-old spayed female dilute torti with the prettiest green eyes. Tootsie has come such a long way as she was very feral when she first came to us. Now she loves to let us pet her and she gets along with the other cats just fine. We would love to see her find a quiet home where she can lounge without worry and have a window that’s hers. Come meet Tootsie in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter (PAWS), 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED