Champaign County Pet of the Week

Licorice is a petite one year old spayed female. She has quite unusual markings as you can see. While Licorice gets along with most of the cats here at the shelter, she’s selective in who she chooses to be friends with. She may do best as an “only cat” home. Come meet her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
47 minutes ago

