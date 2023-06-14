Champaign County Pet of the Week

Ginnie is a sweet young cat who is a bit misunderstood as she is frightened by many things; so then she hisses and hides. However, if you overlook that and pet her, she purrs and purrs. Ginnie would do well to find someone who could spend time with her and appreciate her special needs in the “going slow” department. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED