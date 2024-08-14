Champaign County Pet of the Week

Whiskers and Callie belonged to an elderly gentleman in Springfield. He was battling cancer for the last couple of years and is now entering hospice care. His daughter-in-law called Paws Animal Shelter to see if we could take his two cats as she and her husband have a large German Sheppard who is vicious towards small animals, so they were unable to take them. We fortunately were able to take in these sweet cats. They went through quarantine and are now in the Catacabana, one of our adult cat rooms. They’re both super sweet cats and they get along well with their roommates. Come visit them at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED