Laney is a lovely little girl who has been through a lot in her short six months of life. She has had hip surgery and has a bit of a limp. Laney is happy now and can play like all the other kittens. Come meet this brave heart today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED