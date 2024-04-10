Champaign County Pet of the Week

Skeeter and his sister Olive were born to a feral mom at a senior apartment complex in Mechanicsburg. The kittens were very friendly (perhaps handled a lot by residents at the apartment complex?), and they were taken in by someone in Mechanicsburg for three months. She decided she couldn’t keep them so she brought them to Paws Animal Shelter so they could find a forever home. They’re both very sweet, loving, and playful kittens who would be a wonderful addition to any family. Come visit Skeeter and Olive at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED