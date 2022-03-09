Champaign County Pet of the Week

Denim is an adult neutered male who has a twin brother. His dream is to find a quiet fur-ever home where he and his brother can live together. They love to snuggle and are the most beautiful loving cats you’d want to share your home with. Come visit him in the Catacabana room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED