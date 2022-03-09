Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Denim is an adult neutered male who has a twin brother. His dream is to find a quiet fur-ever home where he and his brother can live together. They love to snuggle and are the most beautiful loving cats you’d want to share your home with. Come visit him in the Catacabana room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Denim is an adult neutered male who has a twin brother. His dream is to find a quiet fur-ever home where he and his brother can live together. They love to snuggle and are the most beautiful loving cats you’d want to share your home with. Come visit him in the Catacabana room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

News
26 minutes ago

Denim is an adult neutered male who has a twin brother. His dream is to find a quiet fur-ever home where he and his brother can live together. They love to snuggle and are the most beautiful loving cats you’d want to share your home with. Come visit him in the Catacabana room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
What’s happening in Ukraine touches us all
3
Amazon selects Clark State for career choice program to offer employees...
4
Man who lived in home where missing woman’s body was found indicted in...
5
These 22 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top