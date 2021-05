Shaggy is a sweet 4-month-old male Tiger who likes most kittens and loves to play. He also loves to snuggle up and crawl on your shoulders. Shaggy and his brother Scooby, like to have fun and would do well in just about any home. Stop by the Kitten Cove room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED