Champaign County Pet of the Week

Telly was found as a stray out in the country near Cable in Champaign County. A nice couple in the area is trying to get all the strays there spayed and neutered, which is how they met Telly. He was so incredibly sweet and loving that they wanted him to find a good indoor home where he would be loved and taken care of for the rest of his life. They had him tested, neutered and vaccinated, and then they brought him to Paws Animal Shelter to find his forever home. He really is every bit as loving as they claimed, and he would be a wonderful addition to virtually any family. Come visit him at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED