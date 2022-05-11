springfield-news-sun logo
X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Pringle is a very sweet kitten who would love to find a home where he’ll be loved and spoiled. He came in with a broken leg and has been through a lot in his short 8 months of life. Pringle is all healed up, neutered and ready to find his fur-ever home now. Come meet him today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Pringle is a very sweet kitten who would love to find a home where he’ll be loved and spoiled. He came in with a broken leg and has been through a lot in his short 8 months of life. Pringle is all healed up, neutered and ready to find his fur-ever home now. Come meet him today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

News
17 minutes ago

Pringle is a very sweet kitten who would love to find a home where he’ll be loved and spoiled. He came in with a broken leg and has been through a lot in his short 8 months of life. Pringle is all healed up, neutered and ready to find his fur-ever home now. Come meet him today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Two girls seriously hurt, dog killed after being struck by SUV in Clark...
3
COTTREL: Return of ring shows good things coming, even when things look...
4
Man delivering TV struck by pickup in New Carlisle
5
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top