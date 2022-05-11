Champaign County Pet of the Week

Pringle is a very sweet kitten who would love to find a home where he’ll be loved and spoiled. He came in with a broken leg and has been through a lot in his short 8 months of life. Pringle is all healed up, neutered and ready to find his fur-ever home now. Come meet him today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED