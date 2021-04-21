X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Yoshi, Roscoe and Kai are siblings from a litter of five and are your typical playful, fun-loving kittens. Yoshi, the little calico, is the only girl and she’s as ornery as her brothers. They are 2 1/2-months-old and looking for their fur-ever homes. Stop by and meet them in the Kitten Cove at the Paws Animal Shelter (PAWS), 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED
News | 1 hour ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

