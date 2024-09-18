Champaign County Pet of the Week

Aurora was found as a stray in Mechanicsburg with her five young kittens. She was brought to Paws Animal Shelter and she and her babies went into foster care. She was a wonderful momma, but we think she’s enjoying being a youngster herself, playing with her new friends and the fishing pole toys, and relaxing by watching the birds outside her windows. She’s a very sweet, loving cat who would be a wonderful addition to any family. Come visit her at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED