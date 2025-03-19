Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello there, I’m Garbanzo. Life hasn’t always been a bowl of cherries for me, but I’ve learned to roll with the punches. I’m young, full of life, and have a heart full of love to give. I may have had a rough start, but I don’t let that define me. I’m not just looking for a home, I’m looking for a forever friend. I promise to be your loyal companion, your confidante, and your source of endless amusement. Adopt me, and let’s make beautiful memories together. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED