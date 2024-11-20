Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Wade! I’m a kitten with a heart full of sweetness and a spirit brimming with curiosity. I love exploring new places and playing with new toys. My brother Paddington and I have been on quite an adventure, but now we’re safe and sound. I’m friendly to everyone I meet and can’t wait to make new friends. I’m also a quick learner and love a good challenge. I’m just a kitten, but I promise to fill your life with joy and laughter. I can’t wait to find a forever home where I can share all the love I have to give. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED