springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cedarville employee’s brain aneurysm diagnosis brings new perspective on life

News
By , Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

A local woman who works on Cedarville University’s campus has a new perspective on life after a medical emergency and diagnosis.

Donna Fifer has worked at Cedarville for 15 years and is the retail manager at the campus’ Chick-fil-A.

In February, she collapsed due to extreme pain in the back of her head and was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm rupture. She was transferred by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

While at the hospital, doctors performed two surgeries to repair her ruptured arteries. However, during the first one, they found she had fibromuscular dysplasia, which is a narrowing of arteries that can tear easily and cause a brain aneurysm.

ExploreAAA: Roughly 3,500 calls for help made in Miami Valley over holiday weekend

The doctors believe the disorder Fifer was diagnosed with had created the brain aneurysm over several years.

Fifer said she wasn’t really coherent through most of it, but remembers bits and pieces.

“What I do know is I almost died. For me to be sitting here today working — I give God all the glory for everything because a lot of people don’t live through ruptures like the one I experienced,” she said.

After her medical situation, Fifer had an outpouring of support and messages from the Cedarville community and everyone she’s known there for the last 15 years.

Fifer was off work for six weeks with an overall eight-month recovery. Her life has returned to normal, but she still has some lingering effects such as a flashing strobe light in her left eye that affects her vision, some short-term memory loss, headaches and soreness.

ExploreClark State selected again for STEM scholarship program

Fifer feels her survival was a miracle and used for something greater. In November, her 24-year-old daughter was also rushed to the emergency room due to pain in her head. Because of Fifer’s history, doctors gave her daughter a CT scan, instead of giving her muscle relaxers and sending her home, and found she also had a brain aneurysm and were able to properly treat it.

“It’s clear that this was all God’s intricate design,” she said. “It changes your perspective on life just to be grateful for every day God gives you; he might have saved me that day, but maybe the next day was supposed to be the day. We have a purpose, and we need to do what he’s telling us to do.”

In Other News
1
House fire among nearly 70 frigid Christmas calls in Springfield
2
Sports gambling in Ohio: Know the terminology before placing bets
3
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top