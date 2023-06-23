Can’t wait for Fourth of July fireworks? Some local shows set for Saturday, Sunday

For people who love fireworks shows but don’t want to wait until the Fourth of July, New Carlisle and two other local communities have shows this weekend to get Independence Day started early.

The New Carlisle show will begin about 10 p.m. Saturday. West Liberty also plans a Saturday night show, and Christiansburg will have a Sunday show.

“It should be a really good show,” New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty said.

The city booked the show early, but with so many other fireworks shows competing for times, Trusty said, “We are at the mercy of what they have available.”

With the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday this year, shows range from this weekend to the first four days of July and to the weekend after for some.

Having New Carlisle’s show Saturday will attract people from neighboring communities too, Trusty said.

He noted the city draws from Bethel and Pike townships in Clark County, plus Bethel Twp. in Miami County and other areas.

“A lot of people like going to different fireworks shows,” he said.

The North Main Street area is where most view the show, around the IGA grocery, the Haddix Field park area and even around the city pool, or in the pool, depending on the weather. Trusty said the heated pool often is open during the fireworks, weather permitting.

“It’s kind of cool to watch there, actually,” Trusty said.

The show is also on the same weekend as the city’s annual garage sale event, which runs through Sunday.

Local vendors will be open in the hours before the fireworks show, and music and entertainment will be part of the evening, he said.

American Fireworks, based in Ohio, is handling the show, which is expected to last about 15 to 20 minutes. Fire officials inspect the work to ensure safety.

Trusty said shows now are done electronically and with computers instead of fireworks being set off by hand as in the past.

“Basically, they hit a button and the show starts,” Trusty said. “It’s easier for them and safer for everybody.”

The village of West Liberty’s show is planned from about 9:30 to 10:15 p.m. at Lions Club Park. Events earlier in the day also are planned.

The village of Christiansburg’s Independence Day Celebration will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday, including a parade, food, bounce houses, games, cornhole, raffles and a softball tournament. Fireworks will end the day’s events.

