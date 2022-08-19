Butler County for Trump Facebook page unpublished by social media platform

The Butler County for Trump Facebook page was unpublished on Thursday for an alleged violation of the social media company’s community standards.
Butler County GOP Executive Chairman Todd Hall said there was no explanation of the violation or which of the standards was violated. The last post, the chairman said, was a podcast interview with former Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke at the county part’s Lincoln Day Dinner earlier this year.
The Facebook page was created in 2015 to support then-candidate Donald Trump in his presidential bid. He went on to win Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016, and the U.S. presidency. He won Ohio again in 2020 by roughly the same margin in 2020, but lost the presidency to President Joe Biden.
Hall is confused on why it was taken down now.
“The page has had zero Facebook community guideline violations in its seven-year history,” he said.
At the time it was taken down, there were around 5,700 “likes” from Butler County Trump supporters.
Facebook, as well as Twitter, suspended Trump following the Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol. Facebook would eventually say he’s eligible to return to Facebook in January 2023. Twitter permanently banned the former president.
Trump launched the social media platform Truth Social in February.
There are just more than a half-million active daily users on Truth Social. By comparison, there are more than 200 million active daily users on Twitter and more than 2.9 billion on Facebook.
