Butler County for Trump Facebook page unpublished by social media platform

Butler County GOP Executive Chairman Todd Hall said there was no explanation of the violation or which of the standards was violated. The last post, the chairman said, was a podcast interview with former Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke at the county part’s Lincoln Day Dinner earlier this year.

The Facebook page was created in 2015 to support then-candidate Donald Trump in his presidential bid. He went on to win Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016, and the U.S. presidency. He won Ohio again in 2020 by roughly the same margin in 2020, but lost the presidency to President Joe Biden.