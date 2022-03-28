Blood drives slated in Clark, Champaign counties

Community Blood Center will host blood drives in Clark and Champaign counties in April at the following locations and dates:
- Maiden Lane Church of God: April 11 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield.
- CoHatch - The Market: April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 101 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.
- Champaign County Community Center: April 20 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 1512 S. U.S. 68, Urbana.
- Village of Enon: April 20 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 363 E. Main St., Enon.
- First Christian Church: April 26 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield.
- United Way of Clark and Champaign Counties: April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.
Spring has arrived with the pandemic receding and the community returning to more normal life. This means more social events, travel, and outdoor activities that distract from donating, the blood center said in a press release.
Type O blood remains in low supply, according to Community Blood Center. Community Blood Center is urging community members to donate more frequently in 2022. The blood center asks that people consider setting a goal to donate three times this year.
People who choose to donate may also be good candidates for donating platelets, plasma or double red cells. Those interested can call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.
Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: a form for this is available at www.givingblood.org or at the CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.
