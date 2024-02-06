Black History Month: Covenant UMC, Trinity A.M.E. Church events set

Decolonizing the Black Church: A Journey of Reclamation

This teaching series will be held every Tuesday of February at 6 p.m., starting tonight, Feb. 6, at the church.

Reverent Jawwad J. Love will teach the course that offers a exploration of the impact of colonization on the Black Church.

Coffee, Community and Conversation

The Kahawa House Coffee Initiative of the Covenant Community Development Corporation will host a forum on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

The event, Coffee, Community and Conversation, will present a panel of elected officials and candidates, including Sylvia Chess, Fairborn City Council; Sheila Rice Henry, Clark County Municipal Court Clerk of Courts; Meredith Lawson-Rowe, Reynoldsburg City Council; Krystal Phillips, Springfield City Commission; and Desiree Tims, candidate for state representative, District 38, who will respond to the topic: Village Politics: What Have you Done for Me Lately?

The event will be moderated by Pastor cLove.

Harambee Celebration

The event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave.

A sermon will be given by Pastor Love of “God Is In My Blackness,” and it will feature the SOKO Place, a marketplace uplifting cooperative economics.

Explore Local woman knew early funeral home work was right choice for her

Dinner Box Movement

The Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., will provide hot meals to the community on Monday, Feb. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.

African Americans and the Arts

The Trinity A.M.E. Church will present African Americans and the Arts, a Black history program and luncheon, on Saturday, Feb. 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

The event will include music, food, authors, vendors and a performance by the Anointed Dance Academy.

Tickets are $25 per person and due by Feb. 17 through Cash App to $TRINITYAMESPFLD; through Givelify to Trinity A.M.E. Church, Springfield, OH; or by calling 301-379-6418. Please add full names and number of tickets in the note section for Cash App and Givelify payments.

Kahawa House Coffee Black History Month Box

The Kahawa House Coffee will have a limited-edition Black History Month Box collection that celebrates the unique flavors and stories of Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and the Diaspora Blend, “creating a harmonious blend that echoes Black culture’s resilience, creativity, and richness.”

The cost is $48. To order, visit https://www.kahawahousecoffee.com/.

If your organization is offering public local Black History Month events, email the information to sns-local@coxinc.com.