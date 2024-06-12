Black Heritage Festival in Urbana builds during its third year

Organizers of a newer festival want to recreate the feeling of another summer tradition — the family reunion. Whether you know the people, want to meet new ones or just enjoy a day out, the Black Heritage Festival is the place to gather.
The third annual version of the event will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Barbara Howell Park, 213 E. Market St., Urbana. The event is free, family-friendly and open to everyone.
While visitors can enjoy a range of things, including food trucks, a vendors market, kids’ activities, a car show and live entertainment, the intent was to fill a gap, according to Tyeal Howell, whose father Kalen Howell founded the festival, which also coincides with Juneteenth celebrations.
“It’s to help serve a community that doesn’t often get a space to celebrate this culture. We want to get that feeling of a family reunion,” she said.
Howell points to the heritage gallery at St. Paul’s African Methodist Episcopal Church, where cultural artifacts are displayed from Black families in Champaign County and the surrounding areas.
“It’s a chance to learn about history and legacy,” she said. “You can see family and friends and get food, but you also get a piece of history.”
The festival has grown again with more vendors, food trucks and live acts. New additions include a yoga session, raffle prizes and a deejay at the car show.
Howell credits eight returning sponsors, new sponsors and word-of-mouth that has built the festival. The City of Urbana recently stepped up when the basketball court’s backboards and hoops were vandalized and replaced them. The park’s name comes from Howell’s grandmother, and they are hoping to continue improving it and continuing the legacy beyond just Saturday.
The festival Facebook page has had several hundred express interest in it. Howell even had family members she’d never met travel to Urbana from Virginia last year to be part of it.
“We would love to continue to grow, and welcome everyone to participate and grow our gallery and continue learning about our history,” she said.
HOW TO GO
What: Black Heritage Festival
Where: Barbara Howell Park, 213 E. Market St., Urbana
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15
Admission: Free
More info: www.urbanablkheritagefest.com/
