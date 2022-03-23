Bethel Twp. selects new trustee following death of elected official

A local park ranger was sworn in Tuesday to serve on the Bethel Twp. Board of Trustees after a longtime elected official died last month.
Christopher Crowley, who grew up in the township and later raised his family there, was selected out of a list of nine applicants to serve the remainder of Don Minton’s term.
Minton, who was re-elected in November to a third term as trustee, passed away from cancer at the end of February. His term would have ended in 2023.
Crowley said that this is the first time in this type of position, and he has not ran for elected office in the past. He said that he will bring with him his experience in both law enforcement and management to his new role.
Crowley serves as the chief ranger and operations manager for the Clark County Park District.
