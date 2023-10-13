BreakingNews
Best of Springfield: Here are the winners for 2023!

By Staff Report
35 minutes ago
The Best of Springfield winners are here!

The community submitted more than 123,000 votes in 56 categories for the 2023 Best of Springfield, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.

The table below has the winners in each category, and we’ll be releasing more information in the coming days on the other placers and deeper stories about some of the winners.

Thank you to everyone who got involved this year, and please help support these places that make Springfield a unique place to live.

CategoryWinner
Best Annual FestivalSummer Arts Festival
Best AppetizersStation 1
Best Asian FoodSpeakeasy Ramen
Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab FacilityForest Glen Health Campus
Best Auto RepairRogers Garage
Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle DealerBill Marine Auto Center
Best BakeryLe Torte Dolci
Best BandThe Temps
Best Bar/BrewpubMother Stewart's Brewing
Best BarbershopEast High Barber Co.
Best BBQRudy's Smokehouse
Best Bike ShopCyclotherapy
Best BoutiqueRose City Boutique
Best BreakfastOlympic Coney Island
Best BurgerThe Ridgewood Cafe
Best CatererCarmae Catering
Best ChocolatesWinans Chocolates & Coffees
Best CocktailsThe Market Bar
Best CoffeehouseScout's Café
Best Contractor/Construction FirmKapp Construction Inc
Best CookiesD. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts
Best Customer ServiceSpringfield Mobile Notary
Best Dental ProfessionalNorth Spring Dental
Best DessertsLe Torte Dolci
Best Dine-In RestaurantCasa Del Sabor
Best DJDJ Chill
Best DonutsSchuler's Bakery Inc.
Best EmployerChick-fil-A
Best Farmers Market VendorGracie Bakes Cakes and More
Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)Wright-Patt Credit Union
Best FloristSchneider's Florist
Best Food TruckThe Painted Pepper Food Truck
Best Garden CenterPendleton's Produce
Best Gym/Yoga StudioSpringfield Health & Fitness
Best Ice CreamYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Italian FoodEatly
Best LandscaperGillam Lawncare & Landscaping
Best Local Photographer or Photo StudioAndrew Grimm Photography
Best Lunch SpotCOhatch Springfield
Best Mexican FoodCasa Del Sabor
Best New BusinessGrandpa Joe's Candy Shop
Best Patio for Dining and DrinksMother Stewart's Brewing
Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General PractitionerDr. Ian Thompson
Best PizzaThe Hickory Inn
Best Place for Home DecorRuthie's Farmhouse Boutique
Best Place for Kids FunYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Place to Buy JewelryDavid Garrett Jewelers
Best Place to Buy Springfield giftsChampion City Guide & Supply
Best Place to Take VisitorsYoung's Jersey Dairy
Best Realtor/Real Estate OfficeColdwell Banker Heritage
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-TownerSpeakeasy Ramen
Best Salon/SpaStudio B Salon & Spa
Best TacosCasa Del Sabor
Best Tattoo ArtistChris Powell Tattoos
Best Wedding VenueWhitetail Lodge
Best Wings/ChickenStation 1

