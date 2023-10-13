Best of Springfield: Here are the winners for 2023!

The Best of Springfield winners are here!
The community submitted more than 123,000 votes in 56 categories for the 2023 Best of Springfield, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.
The table below has the winners in each category, and we’ll be releasing more information in the coming days on the other placers and deeper stories about some of the winners.
Thank you to everyone who got involved this year, and please help support these places that make Springfield a unique place to live.
|Category
|Winner
|Best Annual Festival
|Summer Arts Festival
|Best Appetizers
|Station 1
|Best Asian Food
|Speakeasy Ramen
|Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
|Forest Glen Health Campus
|Best Auto Repair
|Rogers Garage
|Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
|Bill Marine Auto Center
|Best Bakery
|Le Torte Dolci
|Best Band
|The Temps
|Best Bar/Brewpub
|Mother Stewart's Brewing
|Best Barbershop
|East High Barber Co.
|Best BBQ
|Rudy's Smokehouse
|Best Bike Shop
|Cyclotherapy
|Best Boutique
|Rose City Boutique
|Best Breakfast
|Olympic Coney Island
|Best Burger
|The Ridgewood Cafe
|Best Caterer
|Carmae Catering
|Best Chocolates
|Winans Chocolates & Coffees
|Best Cocktails
|The Market Bar
|Best Coffeehouse
|Scout's Café
|Best Contractor/Construction Firm
|Kapp Construction Inc
|Best Cookies
|D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts
|Best Customer Service
|Springfield Mobile Notary
|Best Dental Professional
|North Spring Dental
|Best Desserts
|Le Torte Dolci
|Best Dine-In Restaurant
|Casa Del Sabor
|Best DJ
|DJ Chill
|Best Donuts
|Schuler's Bakery Inc.
|Best Employer
|Chick-fil-A
|Best Farmers Market Vendor
|Gracie Bakes Cakes and More
|Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)
|Wright-Patt Credit Union
|Best Florist
|Schneider's Florist
|Best Food Truck
|The Painted Pepper Food Truck
|Best Garden Center
|Pendleton's Produce
|Best Gym/Yoga Studio
|Springfield Health & Fitness
|Best Ice Cream
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Italian Food
|Eatly
|Best Landscaper
|Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping
|Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
|Andrew Grimm Photography
|Best Lunch Spot
|COhatch Springfield
|Best Mexican Food
|Casa Del Sabor
|Best New Business
|Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
|Best Patio for Dining and Drinks
|Mother Stewart's Brewing
|Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
|Dr. Ian Thompson
|Best Pizza
|The Hickory Inn
|Best Place for Home Decor
|Ruthie's Farmhouse Boutique
|Best Place for Kids Fun
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Place to Buy Jewelry
|David Garrett Jewelers
|Best Place to Buy Springfield gifts
|Champion City Guide & Supply
|Best Place to Take Visitors
|Young's Jersey Dairy
|Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
|Coldwell Banker Heritage
|Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
|Speakeasy Ramen
|Best Salon/Spa
|Studio B Salon & Spa
|Best Tacos
|Casa Del Sabor
|Best Tattoo Artist
|Chris Powell Tattoos
|Best Wedding Venue
|Whitetail Lodge
|Best Wings/Chicken
|Station 1
