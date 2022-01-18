Bengals-Titans tickets: Fans facing high prices to see game in Nashville

After 20 years as a Bengals season ticket holder, her patience through the dark years was finally rewarded with last week’s Wild Card playoff win over the Raiders.

“It was electric,” she said, describing Paul Brown Stadium at the end of the game.

Now, she hopes to see the Bengals play the Titans this Saturday in Nashville, but says ticket prices are getting crazy.

As of Tuesday morning, upper deck seats were starting at $250 and going well above a $1,000 for 50-yard-line seats up close.

One seller was asking $1,900, possibly thinking he was selling Super Bowl tickets.

Louis worries prices could go up even more the next couple of days.

“Every time I look the prices are changing, minute by minute, and going up, because people are buying them,” she said. “So I really need to just bite the bullet and do it.”

Hotel rooms getting top dollar, too

Louis knew ticket prices would be high; after all it is a playoff game.

But she was really surprised by the price of hotel rooms, around the stadium and in downtown Nashville.

“Many hotels are sold out or are $500 a night,” she said.

A room in The Westin Nashville is more than $800 a night for this Saturday.

But Louis says the good news is that she and her group don’t have to fly (as many did to the Bearcats game in Dallas), because it is a 5 hour drive.

“It’s an easy, easy drive,” she said.

Louis thinks she will pull the trigger, with a cheaper $250 a night hotel, and upper deck seats.

If you are a risk taker, there is a chance game ticket prices will start dropping on Friday, 24 hours before the game.

But for die-hards, that may be too big a risk to take.

“I think we are seeing something special here, and I’m not going to miss it,” she said.

After all, super fan Sue Louis has been waiting 20 years for this.

